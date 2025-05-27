Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 120 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

