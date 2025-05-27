18,902 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after purchasing an additional 281,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WPM opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.