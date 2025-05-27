Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,285 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

