Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

