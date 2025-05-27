iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.89. The company has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

