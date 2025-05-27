Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,091,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $463.36 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.20 and its 200-day moving average is $442.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

