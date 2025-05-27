Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 515,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,356,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 556,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

