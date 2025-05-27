Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned 4.50% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IHY stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

