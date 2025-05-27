Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 993 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

