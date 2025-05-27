Buska Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Buska Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.6% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,186,000 after buying an additional 1,087,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 188,475 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $16,791,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $13,642,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.3%

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

