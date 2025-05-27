Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

