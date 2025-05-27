3,167 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,872,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $159.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

