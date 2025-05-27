Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -706.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

