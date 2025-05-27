Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

