Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.