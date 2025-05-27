Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $376.86 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

