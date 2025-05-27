Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,594,127 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $315.51 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average is $287.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

