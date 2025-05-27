Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 821,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

