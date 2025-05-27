141,536 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Chemours by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

