Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $45,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.5%

ZIM stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.39%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.