Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 335.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,539.92. The trade was a 44.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

