SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 6.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $38,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

