American Investment Services Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $595.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

