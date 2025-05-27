Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 34,065 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1,693.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,163.65. The trade was a 77.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,876,000. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,680 shares of company stock worth $155,477,123. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

