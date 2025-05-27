Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 42,931 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

