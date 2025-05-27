iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 115,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.