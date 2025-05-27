Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4%

QUAL opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

