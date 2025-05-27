Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,799.50. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

