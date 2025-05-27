iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 3.4% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

