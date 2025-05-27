Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2,390.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $391.30 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.12 and its 200-day moving average is $394.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.