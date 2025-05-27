Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9%

VEEV stock opened at $233.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.