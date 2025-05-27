Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 1,288 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $498.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

