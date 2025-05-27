Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 88,304 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2,139.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 737.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

