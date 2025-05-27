Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

