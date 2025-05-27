Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,322,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.1%

BATS PMAR opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

