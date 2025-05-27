Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX)

Buska Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDTX. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

NASDAQ:FDTX opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

