Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Invests $201,000 in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

