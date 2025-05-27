Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

