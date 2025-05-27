Buska Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,213 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

