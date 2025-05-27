Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

