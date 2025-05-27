Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,332.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,839.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,899.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,379.98.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.