Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 16,790 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Williams Trading dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NIKE Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NKE opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

