Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.