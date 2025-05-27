Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after buying an additional 2,344,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after buying an additional 2,458,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after buying an additional 3,278,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:EL opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

