REAP Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

