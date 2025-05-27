4,908 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

