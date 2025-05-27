Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

