Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

