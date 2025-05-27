iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,265,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $146.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

