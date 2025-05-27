Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1,508.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.07.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $655.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

